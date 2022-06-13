Scholar Athlete: Dominique Guerra, McCollum High School

Dominique Guerra of McCollum High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Dominique is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball, basketball, softball and track teams. She was named First-Team All-District in volleyball and softball. She was also named the 28-5A Defensive Player of the Year her senior season. SB Live Texas named her one of the top 30 infielders in softball in 2022. Dominique was named district champion for track and was a regional qualifier twice for the 4 x 400 relay. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked fourteenth in her class. Dominique has accepted a scholarship to play softball for the University of the Incarnate Word where she will major in kinesiology.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Going to the playoffs for softball, making it to the fourth round. That was an amazing experience for me and the girls and I couldn’t have asked for a better season.”

WHAT WAS IT LIKE GOING THROUGH HIGH SCHOOL DURING THE PANDEMIC?

“The past four years have changed my life since Covid happened my sophomore year. It extended our spring break then cut off our undefeated season. It was really hard to get back where we were our junior season but then we got back our senior year.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Be consistent in your classroom. Don’t get behind because it only gets harder to push forward. When you play, keep it relaxed and know you can do it.”

