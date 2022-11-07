MONDAY HUDDLE: Houston, SMU make history in wild offensive contest

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Houston and SMU light up scoreboard in historic fashion

When Houston and SMU meet twice in basketball this winter, it’s possible neither of those games will feature the combined point total the football game between the two did this past Saturday.

In what was the highest scoring game in regulation in the history of college football, SMU prevailed in a 77-63 shootout that produced staggering offensive numbers.

The teams combined for 1,352 yards of offense.

There was 907 combined yards of passing.

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai threw for nine touchdown passes.

The score was 56-35 SMU at halftime.

There were 56 points scored in the second quarter alone.

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune threw for 527 yards and seven touchdowns, and his team LOST.

The previous record was 137 combined points by Syracuse and Pittsburgh in a 76-61 win for Syracuse in 2016.

In addition, this was the last game between the two teams as conference mates for a long time. Houston is leaving the American Athletic Conference for the Big 12 after this season.

TCU-Texas set for showdown

While it’ll be hard to top Houston-SMU as the craziest game between in-state college programs this year, it’s a good bet that Saturday night’s showdown between No. 4 TCU and No. 18 Texas will be the most important of the season involving two Texas teams.

TCU is unbeaten and been arguably the country’s biggest pleasant surprise this season, but might have its biggest challenge having to play a night game against Austin against the high-powered Longhorns’ offense.

TCU had won six of seven in the rivalry before Texas won in Fort Worth last year.

If Texas wins, not only will it all but ruin TCU’s hopes to make the College Football Playoff, but it might set up a rematch in the Big 12 title game. Texas is in a three-way tie for second in the Big 12, two games behind TCU.

Pierce continues brilliant rookie season for Texans

The big bright spot for the Houston Texans this year has been the play of running back Dameon Pierce, who continued to impress against the NFL’s only unbeaten team last Thursday.

Pierce rushed for 139 yards on 27 carries in Philadelphia’s 29-17 win and has 678 rushing yards on the season.

Houston at the moment is in the slot for the No. 1 overall draft pick, so if the Texans are able to nab a franchise quarterback to pair with Pierce, it will be a great acceleration to the rebuild.