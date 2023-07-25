LeBron James’ son Bronny suffers cardiac arrest during workout at USC, spokesman says

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Southern California have already landed Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Now, D.J. Rodman, the son of NBA rebounding great Dennis Rodman, has announced on social media that he's transferring to USC. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

Bronny James, the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing on Monday and is presently in stable condition, according to a media spokesperson.

James, 18, is in his first year at USC and is ESPN’s sixth-rated point guard in the class of 2023. He is a four-star rated recruit out of Sierra Canyon, California.

“(Monday) while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a James family spokesperson said in a statement. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

An On3 report said he arrived on USC’s campus in June, as the Trojans got ready for their summer workouts.

Bronny had announced his collegiate decision back in May by writing the Trojans’ school slogan, “Fight On,” below a photo of himself wearing his high school uniform in the Trojans’ locker room at the Galen Center. His younger brother, 15-year-old Bryce, is also an elite collegiate prospect at Sierra Canyon.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the statement said.

READ MORE: