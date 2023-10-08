Minute Maid Park retractable roof to be open for Game 2 of ALDS between Astros and Twins

FILE - Fans arrive at Minute Maid Park where the roof on the stadium was open for Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves, Oct. 27, 2021, in Houston. MLBs labor strife showdown pits the leagues owners vs. the players with a notable third party warily watching: the fans. It is unlikely the people who actually pay for tickets will have much sympathy for either side. Fans are hoping for a quick resolution to the first MLB work stoppage in 26 years. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

HOUSTON – The retractable roof at Minute Maid Park will be open for Game 2 of the AL Division series between the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins Sunday night.

Houston manager Dusty Baker was asked how much input players and staff had into the decision.

“The staff and players, none,” he said. “That's a league decision.”

It will be just the second time this season that the roof will be opened for a game as temperatures in Houston are normally too hot for games to be played with it open.

After a brutal summer, temperatures have dipped this week in Houston and it was expected to be 73 degrees at first pitch Sunday night.

Baker said that the park plays differently when the roof is open.

“The wind comes in and bounces off of this and goes back out to that, similar to the roof playing different with Milwaukee with the panels open or even Arizona when it travels a little different,” he said. “Anytime there's a circular building, that's creating kind of a wind tunnel, flags might be going this way and wind is actually going that way.”

