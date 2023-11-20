‘He’s a special player’: NBA players say they’re impressed with Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama

SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 12: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs checks out the score against the Miami Heat in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 12, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Last Sunday, the Heat beat the Spurs 118 to 113. In that game, Heat forward Duncan Robinson had two scoring plays against Spurs 7-foot-4 rookie Victor Wembanyama that went viral.

Robinson joked, “Yeah, I think that has very little to do with me and everything to do with the fact that it was him,” as reported by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

On Friday, the Kings came from 18 points down to defeat the Spurs 129 to 120. Sacramento guard Chris Duarte told the AP this about Wemby after the game.

“He’s definitely somebody that you’ve got to think twice before you get to the paint because he’s so tall. But we took advantage just by being physical with him and make it tough on him.”

Kings star guard De’Aaron Fox is impressed with Wemby, who dropped 27 points on the Kings’ defense. During one sequence, Wembanyama used his massive wingspan to stretch from behind the backboard to tip in a basket off an alley-oop pass.

“He’s a special player,” Fox said during postgame. “When he’s rolling, you have to be under him because if they throw the ball up, there’s literally nothing you can do.”

Before playing the Spurs Saturday night, Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane told the Commercial Appeal he was ready to see Wemby in person.

“I’m excited. From what you can see from afar, he’s a guy that’s not only huge but can do multiple things on the court. I’m excited to go down there and play him and hopefully come away with a win.”

Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins was also complimentary of the 2023 NBA No. 1 overall draft pick.

“Victor’s extremely talented. Inside, outside, the ballhandling, defensively (and) offensively. It’s not just your defensive gameplan. You have to account for him.”