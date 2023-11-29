Spurs announce ‘Tony Parker Hall of Fame Game’

FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker smiles before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Oct. 21, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs will hold the “Tony Parker Hall of Fame Game,” presented by H-E-B and Frost Bank, on Dec. 17 when the Spurs host the New Orleans Pelicans. The game will feature giveaways and attractions which will pay tribute to Parker’s career and his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this past summer.

The Spurs also said:

All fans in attendance will receive a free T-shirt courtesy of H-E-B and Frost, designed by basketball lifestyle brand Bristol Studio. There will be additional activations throughout the game day tying back to Parker’s iconic career and impact on the Spurs organization, including photo ops around the arena and a special collection of commemorative Tony Parker Hall of Fame products available for purchase in the Fan Shop.

Parker will address the crowd at halftime as part of a tribute ceremony that will include a “re-raising” of his retired jersey banner, newly embellished with his Hall of Fame status.

Stay connected with your KSAT 12 Sports Team for continued coverage of the San Antonio Spurs.