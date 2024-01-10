Rumor: Spurs considering bringing back Dejounte Murray

FILE - Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Miami. The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with guard Dejounte Murray, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

While looking at ways to turn things around for the San Antonio Spurs who currently have a record of only five wins and 30 losses, trading for former Spur Dejounte Murray is rumored to be a move the Spurs are considering.

During a segment of Run It Back, Fan Duel’s Shams Charnia reported that Dejounte Murray is now trade-eligible and the Spurs brass is interested in bringing him back to San Antonio.

"Dejounte Murray is trade eligible starting today...One team that has a level of exploratory interest I'm told, is his former team, the San Antonio Spurs."@ShamsCharania on Dejounte Murray's current situation.



📺: https://t.co/wdT8I0ST8g pic.twitter.com/clX8AebJXn — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 9, 2024

Fans online are already getting excited at the possibility of pairing Murray with Victor Wembanyama, photoshopping images of them together in Spurs uniforms.

The Spurs are interested in bringing back Dejounte Murray, according to @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/5udTU9XQbg — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) January 9, 2024

The Spurs selected Murray with the 29th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He spent six seasons in San Antonio (playing five seasons due to a torn right anterior cruciate ligament in 2018-2019), averaging 13 points, 5 assists, and 6 rebounds. He was then traded to the Atlanta Hawks in 2022 where he’s averaging 21 points, 5 assists, and 6 rebounds with a bigger role in the Hawks lineup.

Murray signed a 4-year, $120 million contract extension with the Hawks over the offseason, so now the Hawks will use that to their advantage in picking the right offer that meets their needs as well as getting as much as they can for Murray. The Los Angeles Lakers are another team that’s been reported to have interest in Murray but the Lakers don’t have the arsenal of draft picks and cash that the Spurs have to get more pieces to build around Wembanyama.