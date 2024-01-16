Texas State QB changes his mind 5 days later, enters transfer portal

FILE -- Texas State quarterback TJ Finley (7) prepares to compete against Louisiana Monroe during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in San Marcos Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Just five days ago, Texas State University’s single-season passing yards record holder, T.J. Finley, announced on his social media that he was coming back for another season as Bobcats quarterback.

On Tuesday, Finley changed his mind by entering the transfer portal and posted on his Instagram story thanking Texas State but saying, “Business is business.”

T.J. Finley thanks Texas State as he enters the transfer portal saying, “business is business” as he looks for his next home. 👀🏈 He told multiple people that he had no idea @jayden_delaura was transferring in from Arizona when making this decision. @tj_finley1 @TXSTATEFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/xnu2wnTEjw — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) January 16, 2024

Finley’s decision to transfer comes one day after former University of Arizona quarterback, Jayden de Laura, announced he was transferring to Texas State.

De Laura is moving to San Marcos after spending two seasons at Washington State, then transferred to Arizona, where he spent another two seasons and threw for 4,805 yards and 35 touchdowns.

During his time at Washington State, de Laura and Texas State Wide Receivers/Passing Game Coordinator, Craig Stutzmann, spent time working together and seemed to have formed a close relationship. On de Laura’s Instagram story, he posted pictures of him and Coach Stutzmann at WSU and now at Texas State together.

Texas State's presumed new starting quarterback, @jayden_delaura, posted on his Instagram story his excitement to reunite with Craig Stutzmann. Texas State's Wide Receivers/Passing Game Coordinator who was at Washington State with de Laura before he transferred to Arizona. 🤠🏈 pic.twitter.com/hELhqf1JyB — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) January 16, 2024

Finley has told multiple outlets that he didn’t know de Laura was coming to Texas State before making his decision, which may mean that he already has a bigger offer lined up and could announce his commitment in the next few days.

