33º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Texas State QB changes his mind 5 days later, enters transfer portal

T.J. Finley posted on social media that he was returning for another season in San Marcos until something changed

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Tags: Texas State, T.J. Finley, TJ Finley, Texas State Football, Texas, San Marcos, football, Football
FILE -- Texas State quarterback TJ Finley (7) prepares to compete against Louisiana Monroe during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in San Marcos Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman) (Stephen Spillman, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Just five days ago, Texas State University’s single-season passing yards record holder, T.J. Finley, announced on his social media that he was coming back for another season as Bobcats quarterback.

On Tuesday, Finley changed his mind by entering the transfer portal and posted on his Instagram story thanking Texas State but saying, “Business is business.”

Finley’s decision to transfer comes one day after former University of Arizona quarterback, Jayden de Laura, announced he was transferring to Texas State.

De Laura is moving to San Marcos after spending two seasons at Washington State, then transferred to Arizona, where he spent another two seasons and threw for 4,805 yards and 35 touchdowns.

During his time at Washington State, de Laura and Texas State Wide Receivers/Passing Game Coordinator, Craig Stutzmann, spent time working together and seemed to have formed a close relationship. On de Laura’s Instagram story, he posted pictures of him and Coach Stutzmann at WSU and now at Texas State together.

Finley has told multiple outlets that he didn’t know de Laura was coming to Texas State before making his decision, which may mean that he already has a bigger offer lined up and could announce his commitment in the next few days.

Your KSAT 12 Sports Team will keep you updated when we have more information on where Finley may be going next.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram