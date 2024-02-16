Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama arrive in Indianapolis for NBA All-Star weekend

Victor Wembanyama will be playing in his first Rising Stars game on Saturday night.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan and his rookie teammate arrived today in Indianapolis ahead of the 2024 NBA All-Star festivities.

Sochan was made available to San Antonio media at the player’s hotel this afternoon.

Sochan is back in the Panini Rising All-Star Game for the second season this year as an injury replacement, but that hasn’t dampened his excitement to be here.

“Yeah, it was positive,” Sochan said. “You know, it’s always an honor to give my best whatever it is, you know. I mean, I’ve been working hard to, you know, being a replacement doesn’t matter to me. So, I’m just happy to be here.”

Victor Wembanyama will be playing in his first Rising Stars game on Saturday night, so what advice would Sochan give him for playing in the game?

“I mean, I don’t even think he needs advice,” Sochan told the media. “You know, Vic’s going to go out there and just do him. He’s going to make some highlight reels that people have probably never seen in the Rising Stars, so I can’t wait.”

After Sochan finishes his All-Star weekend responsibilities, he plans to head back to the Alamo City and prepare for the Spurs’ final 27 games in the regular season.

“Yeah, I think going back to San Antonio and just, you know, relaxing and, you know, having some time off,” Sochan said. “But also, you know, getting ready for the next part of the season and just, you know, finishing strong.”

Victor Wembanyma is scheduled to meet with the media on Saturday at Rising Stars Practice.