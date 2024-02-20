Fight breaks out during UIW, Texas A&M-Commerce postgame handshakes

SAN ANTONIO – The end of a basketball game between the University of the Incarnate Word and Texas A&M-Commerce led to a massive brawl on Monday night.

A video posted by ESPN showed a free-for-all during postgame handshakes after the Lions beat the Cardinals 76-72 in overtime in San Antonio.

ESPN reported that it’s unclear what led to the melee, but multiple players from both teams were involved. The brawl continued for more than a minute, as coaches tried to separate their players.

Broadcasters said at least one bystander — “a young girl” — was injured and at least one team employee had blood on his face. Further information about injuries is unknown at this time.

Both schools are in the Southland Conference.

UIW Athletics and A&M-Commerce released the following statement:

“UIW and Texas A&M University-Commerce apologize for the behavior exhibited by our respective men’s basketball programs following the game on Monday night. The unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred after the game does not reflect the values of the universities involved, as well as the Southland Conference and their member institutions. The matter is currently being reviewed collectively by the Conference office and both institutions.”

The Southland Conference released the following statement following the postgame altercation:

"The Southland Conference is aware of the end-of-game situation that occurred between the Texas A&M University-Commerce and the University of the Incarnate Word men’s basketball teams tonight.

We will be working closely with both universities to review the footage and issue appropriate disciplinary action. Unsportsmanlike behavior is unacceptable in the Southland Conference and the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, spectators, and officials remains a top priority.”

Alonzo Dodd had 20 points and Kalen Williams buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in overtime to rally Texas A&M-Commerce to the victory.

Dodd added seven rebounds and five assists for the Lions (10-17, 4-10). Williams made four 3-pointers and scored 16. Kwo Agwa had 13 points and blocked three shots.

The Cardinals (8-18, 3-10) were led by Josh Morgan with 18 points. Alex Anderson added 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Shon Robinson scored 12.

Williams also sank a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining to send the game to overtime tied at 66.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.