SAN ANTONIO – The Trinity women’s basketball team finished its 2023-24 regular season with a 20-5 overall record following a 33-point win over Centenary in the Tigers’ season finale.

In the victory, freshman guard Jamie Ruede broke the program’s record for three-pointers made in a game with eight on 8-for-10 shooting from long range.

Ruede’s teammates said it was just another day for the Boerne High School alum.