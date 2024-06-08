Teoscar Hernández hits 2-run double in 11th, lifts Dodgers over Yankees 2-1

Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernndez (37) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run double during the eleventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, June 7, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – Teoscar Hernández broke up a scoreless game with a two-run double in the 11th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Yankees 2-1 Friday night to stop New York’s season-best eight-game winning streak.

In a matchup viewed as a possible World Series preview, Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball in his Yankee Stadium debut. Anthony Banda, Blake Treinen, Daniel Hudson, Michael Grove (4-2) and Yohan Ramírez finished a five-hitter for the Dodgers.

Ramírez, pitching for his third big league team this season, got his first save in two years after allowing a one-out RBI single to Aaron Judge. Ramírez threw a called third strike past Giancarlo Stanton and retired Anthony Rizzo on a foul pop, dropping New York to 1-4 in extra innings this year.

Juan Soto, bothered by a sore left forearm, missed his first game of the season for the Yankees though he appeared ready to pinch hit in the late innings.

Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 5 and was repeatedly booed. Battling back and hamstring issues, Ohtani is hitting .195 with three homers and 10 RBIs since May 16, dropping his season average from .364 to .312.

On a night plate umpire Todd Tichenor frustrated both teams with a tight strike zone, the game was scoreless into the 11th.

Ian Hamilton (0-1), the sixth Yankees pitcher, retired Ohtani on an inning-ending grounder with two on in the 10th. With Ohtani on second as the automatic runner in the 11th, Hamilton walked Freddie Freeman and retired Will Smith on a flyout before Hernández drove an 0-2 slider to the left-center gap.

Hernández also made leaping catch against the left-field wall on Volpe leading off first.

Los Angeles hadn’t played in the Bronx since 2016.

“Hopefully we get to do this again sometime in late October,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It has to and it should feel different when you come into this ballpark and you play this franchise. When you’re playing for the Dodgers and playing for the Yankees, it better feel different. You’d good. If not, you better do something different for a profession.”

A season-high crowd of 48,048 filled Yankee Stadium, New York’s fourth sellout this year.

“This is one of those series in the regular season that is going to that have that extra juice,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

A heralded 25-year-old right-hander, Yamamoto spurned the Yankees during the offseason to sign a $325 million, 12-year contract with the Dodgers. He allowed two hits and two walks innings with seven strikeouts, throwing a season-high 106 pitches. He threw 20 pitches faster than 97.2 mph, which had been his top in his first dozen starts, reaching a maximum 98.4 mph.

He struck out Jose Trevino to strand runners at the corners in the second, starting a streak of 12 straight outs before a two-out walk to Judge in the sixth. Yamamoto then fanned Stanton on a fastball at the top of the strike zone.

Also making his Yankee Stadium debut, New York’s Cody Poteet allowed two hits and three walks in 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

New York loaded the bases in the eighth when Judge worked a 10-pitch walk against Treinen, who retired Stanton on a flyout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder surgery last Nov. 3) pitched two innings in a simulated game on Friday at Rancho Cucamonga and touched 90 mph, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. The 36-year-old, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, will throw a three-inning simulated game in five or six days. ... RHP Bobby Miller (right shoulder inflammation) was to make his third minor league rehab start Friday, for Oklahoma City, and could return to the big league team next week. ... 3B Max Muncy (strained right oblique that has sidelined him since May 15) is taking swings without a ball. “It’s still a slow program,” Roberts said.

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (right elbow nerve inflammation) is to make a second rehab start for Double-A Somerset on Sunday.

UP NEXT

LHP Nestor Cortes (3-4, 3.46 ERA) starts Saturday night for the Yankees and RHP Gavin Stone (6-2, 2.90) for the Dodgers. Cortes is 3-1 with a 1.12 ERA at home and 0-3 with a 6.17 ERA on the road.

