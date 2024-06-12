Jerry West's impact on his home state of West Virginia runs deep

FILE - West Virginia Mountaineer basketball great Jerry West is shown with a bronze likeness of him that was unveiled Saturday, Feb. 17, 2007, in Morgantown, W.V. Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a storied career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024, the Los Angeles Clippers announced. He was 86.(AP Photo/Micheal Switzer, File)

Jerry West left West Virginia decades ago. He never left his home state behind.

For years, he quietly gave significant sums of money to his alma mater, West Virginia University. He always spoke with pride about where he came from, how the small-town roots shaped who he was even as he became a basketball icon. When asked to go home for various events, he tried to oblige.

“Jerry West was extremely proud of being a West Virginian,” longtime NBA executive Rod Thorn, like West a native of West Virginia and a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, said Wednesday. “And he never lost that.”

West died on Wednesday at 86, a day that his alma mater called “the day everyone in West Virginia has always dreaded.” Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he relished all the time he spent with West, whether they were at public events or in private, going turkey hunting or fishing together.

“I'm telling you, this was a good man, a man that loved West Virginia beyond good sense, in every way,” Justice said. “A man that told me so many times that people of West Virginia, what makes us what we are, is we're real.”

Outside the statue of West at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, someone left a bouquet of flowers on Wednesday with a note that read: “He was a good guy, who cared.” It also included the West Virginia school logo and 44, West's jersey number.

It was the perfect tribute to West: handwritten, direct, to the point.

“He is as popular as anybody in West Virginia for not only for what a great player he was and all the success he’s had as an executive in the NBA but also for what he’s meant to the state," Thorn said. “He's just a revered figure.”

West never changed, even after his world grew from an impoverished beginning — one of six children, son of a coal mine electrician, learning the game on a dirt court with a makeshift hoop wired onto the side of a bridge, chasing missed shots down a hill — to one where he became basketball royalty, blessed with fame and fortune.

Thorn and West crossed paths countless times. Their first meeting was in 1959, at a banquet organized by the Morgantown Touchdown Club. West and the Mountaineers were being honored for their run to that year's NCAA championship game, Thorn for being the state's high school player of the year.

Thorn got introduced to West. It was a brief conversation.

“I was kind of awestruck,” Thorn said.

Even then, West had that effect on people from his state. For years, when the school needed something — advice on a coaching hire, ideas on how to fund this or that — someone would call West. His name appears all over the West Virginia basketball record book to this day, and that won't change anytime soon.

“When you think of basketball, you think of Jerry West.” U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia wrote on social media. “From the coalfields of WV to the sport’s biggest stages, Jerry demonstrated his mastery of the sport with grace and humility. He was a world-class athlete, a proud West Virginian, and a great friend.”

Among the many honors West received from his university: induction into the Academy of Distinguished Alumni, the School of Physical Education Hall of Fame, the Athletic Department Hall of Fame and the retiring of his jersey.

“As the basketball world mourns the man known simply as ‘the logo,’ I join all West Virginians and members of the West Virginia University family in remembering a true legend,” West Virginia University president Gordon Gee said Wednesday. “There will never be another Jerry West."

