Spurs add point guard Malachi Flynn to new-look backcourt, report says

Detroit Pistons' Malachi Flynn plays against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are continuing to shore up their crop of guards two months out from their preseason opener.

According to Stadium NBA reporter Shams Charania, Malachi Flynn has agreed on a one-year deal to join the Spurs.

Recommended Videos

Financial terms of the deal have not been announced.

Free agent guard Malachi Flynn has agreed on a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Flynn – who had a career high 50 points in April – averaged eight points in 14 minutes per game for Pistons last season. pic.twitter.com/eOealFJJ9O — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 7, 2024

Flynn will join a Spurs backcourt that was lean on experience last season but now has a healthy mix of young and old in 2024-25.

Earlier this offseason, the Spurs signed veteran guard Chris Paul to a one-year deal in an attempt to bring stability to the point guard position. San Antonio also drafted 6-foot-6 guard Stephon Castle with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Additionally, Flynn joins a core that includes Devin Vassell, Tre Jones and Malaki Branham.

Flynn, 26, split time during the 2023-24 season between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons. His most notable game came on April 3 when Flynn, then a Detroit Piston, scored 50 points against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Pistons lost that game by eight points.

San Antonio’s preseason schedule begins on Monday, Oct. 7.