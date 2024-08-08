93º
Spurs add point guard Malachi Flynn to new-look backcourt, report says

Flynn, 26, will arrive in San Antonio after splitting the 2023-24 season with New York, Detroit

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Tags: Spurs, Malachi Flynn, NBA, Free Agency
Detroit Pistons' Malachi Flynn plays against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are continuing to shore up their crop of guards two months out from their preseason opener.

According to Stadium NBA reporter Shams Charania, Malachi Flynn has agreed on a one-year deal to join the Spurs.

Financial terms of the deal have not been announced.

Flynn will join a Spurs backcourt that was lean on experience last season but now has a healthy mix of young and old in 2024-25.

Earlier this offseason, the Spurs signed veteran guard Chris Paul to a one-year deal in an attempt to bring stability to the point guard position. San Antonio also drafted 6-foot-6 guard Stephon Castle with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Additionally, Flynn joins a core that includes Devin Vassell, Tre Jones and Malaki Branham.

Flynn, 26, split time during the 2023-24 season between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons. His most notable game came on April 3 when Flynn, then a Detroit Piston, scored 50 points against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Pistons lost that game by eight points.

San Antonio’s preseason schedule begins on Monday, Oct. 7.

