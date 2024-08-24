Florida beats Texas 10-7 in Little League World Series semifinal and will face Taiwan for title

Lake Mary, Fla.'s Jacob Bibaud dives but cannot catch a fly ball by Boerne, Texas' Doc Mogford during the third inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. Two runs scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Luis Calo hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning as Lake Mary, Florida, beat Boerne, Texas, 10-7 on Saturday in a wild game that sent the Southeast region representative to the Little League World Series championship.

Florida will take on Taiwan, a 4-1 winner over Venezuela, on Sunday afternoon. It will be the first appearance by a Florida team in the title game since 2003, when East Boynton Beach fell to Musashi-Fuchi of Japan, 10-1.

Texas seemed in control after Doc Mogford hit a two-run double past the outstretched glove of Jacob Bibaud, making it 4-0 in the third inning.

At that point, Florida had not scored a run or had a hit. It finished with 10 of each, and the lead changed three times in the final two innings.

Florida came into its final at bat in the sixth inning down 7-5.

But Jacob Bibaud hit a ground ball that bounced through the infield, bringing in James Feliciano and cutting the lead to 7-6. A sacrifice fly from Liam Morrisey brought in Garrett Rohozen to tie the game.

After Luis smacked his go-ahead hit, Liam — in as a courtesy runner — stole third and went to score when an error left the ball loose down the third base line.

Avery Hill is a student in the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

