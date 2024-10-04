Devils beat Sabres 4-1 in NHL regular-season opener in Prague

New Jersey Devils' Stefan Noesen, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the NHL hockey game between Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils, in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE – Paul Cotter had a goal and an assist in his Devils debut as New Jersey beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Friday in the NHL regular-season opener played in the Czech Republic capital.

After former NHL great Jaromir Jagr, who still plays in the Czech league, dropped a ceremonial puck, Stefan Noesen became the first scorer of the season 8:39 into the game to put the Devils up. Defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic, also making his New Jersey debut, made it 2-0, and then Nico Hischier scored early into the second before Owen Power got the Sabres on the scoreboard midway through the final period. Cotter made it 4-1 on an open net.

The teams' series of two games on Friday and Saturday is part of the NHL global series. Two more international games will be played in Tampere, Finland, on Nov. 1-2 when defending Stanley Cup champion Florida face the Dallas Stars.

The game began Friday with players and spectators observing 13 seconds of silence to honor Johnny Gaudreau. The Columbus Blue Jackets forward was killed along with his brother Matthew on Aug. 29 while bicycling near their hometown in Oldsman Township, New Jersey.

Jacob Markstrom, who was acquired from the Calgary Flames in June, stopped 30 shots in his New Jersey debut.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 19 saves for the Sabres.

The Devils, who failed to make the playoffs last spring for the 10th time in 12 seasons, hired coach Sheldon Keefe in May.

This is the 11th season that the NHL has played in Europe as part of its efforts to grow the local fan base in hockey-mad countries like the Czech Republic, Sweden, Finland and others.

The teams will complete their series in Prague on Saturday.

