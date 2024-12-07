DeRozan, Sabonis help Kings rout Spurs 140-113, with Wembanyama sidelined by injury

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 16 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings rolled to a 140-113 victory over San Antonio on Friday night, handing the Spurs their second straight loss without Victor Wembanyama.

De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk added 22 points each for Sacramento, which had a season-high point total.

San Antonio’s Julian Champagnie had six 3-pointers in scoring 30 points, both career-highs. Spurs rookie Stephon Castle had 15 points, and Chris Paul had 11 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds.

Wembanyama participated in a pregame workout but missed his second straight game with a sore lower back. Spurs guard Devin Vassell sat out for injury management of a bruised knee on the second night of a back-to-back, which both teams were playing.

San Antonio allowed 100 points through three quarters for the second straight game.

The Spurs have lost three straight and four of five.

Takeaways

Kings: Kevin Huerter was 4 for 4 on 3-pointers in scoring 16 points. Huerter was 3 for 13 on 3-pointers in his previous two games, including 0 for 6 against Memphis on Thursday. He entered the game shooting a career-low 27.2% on 3-pointers this season.

Spurs: Zach Collins was ejected with 9:07 remaining in the first half after berating official Michael Smith following a personal foul against Sabonis. Collins, who had two points and two rebounds, started at center in place of Wembanyama.

Key moment

Sacramento closed the first half on a 50-27 run, turning a 13-point deficit into a 69-59 lead at halftime.

Key stat

Paul is two assists shy of surpassing Jason Kidd for second on the NBA’s career list. Paul had 13 assists against the Kings, giving him 12,089 assists in 20 seasons.

Up next

The Kings host Utah on Sunday. The Spurs host New Orleans on Sunday.

