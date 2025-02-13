UIW’s Conner McQueen joins Las Vegas Raiders as assistant wide receivers coach

LAS VEGAS – The Las Vegas Raiders enlisted the expertise of legendary head coach Pete Carroll this offseason to become the next head coach of the franchise.

Known for his successful tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll is now tasked with steering the Raiders back to prominence.

Carroll has begun assembling a dynamic coaching team, including the recent addition of up-and-coming coach Conner McQueen.

McQueen, who previously served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW), joins the Raiders as an assistant wide receivers coach.

The new opportunity is a significant milestone for McQueen, who has been recognized for his strategic acumen and leadership on the field.

During his two seasons with UIW, McQueen was instrumental in transforming the Cardinals’ offense into one of the top-performing units in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). His innovative approach and ability to foster team cohesion were key factors in the Cardinals’ success, making him a valuable asset to the Raiders’ coaching staff.

As a former quarterback at Texas A&M, McQueen brings firsthand experience and a deep understanding of the game to his new position.