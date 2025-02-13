Skip to main content
Southwest Legacy softball star signs with Oklahoma Wesleyan University

Isabella Salas is excited for the next chapter in her athletic and academic journey

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Senior Isabella Salas from Southwest Legacy High School experienced a special moment on Wednesday as she signed her letter of intent to play softball at Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

When spending time with Salas before the ceremony started, KSAT asked her what the moment meant to her and why she chose to sign with the Eagles.

“It’s amazing to have this opportunity to play at the next level, and I’m just excited to see what the next four years hold,” said Salas. “I appreciate everybody, including all the coaches, Coach Shawn Woods in Oklahoma, and all the coaching staff. It’s a big change, honestly, but I was just excited honestly. I didn’t want to be in San Antonio; I didn’t know where I wanted to end up, but I knew I would end up somewhere. It’s exciting like watching my parents and everybody who saw me start my softball journey to now, it’s fun watching them being excited for me to start this.”

Salas and the rest of her Titans teammates have already started the 2025 spring season.

KSAT 12 Sports will keep you updated as their season progresses.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

