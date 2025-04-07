Scholar Athlete of the Week: Valentina Ayala, Lytle High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Valentina Ayala of Lytle High School.

Ayala is a two-year varsity basketball team member, named Academic All-District two years in a row. She was also a member of the varsity tennis team in her junior year.

Ayala is a member of the National Honor Society and performs community service. She maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked number two in her class.

Ayala plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station, where she will major in engineering.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“One of my fondest memories was definitely last year when we were planning against Edna at the playoff game, and we won by three points.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“A lot of it is time management. You just have to schedule when you will do your work and balance between practices and your work.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My plan is to go to Texas A&M in College Station and major in engineering. I grew up really interested in STEM and math, and I feel like it will be a really good career for me.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“My parents, but most specifically my dad. He would always take me to practices when I was in club, and he would try to go to every single one of my games.”

