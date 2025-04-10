Southwest High School boys’ soccer team on the verge of historic state championship

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the moment every athlete dreams of: a shot at a state championship. For the Southwest High School boys’ soccer team, that dream is now a reality.

The Dragons are set to face off against Walnut Grove in the UIL Class 5A Division 1 state championship, marking the first time the program has reached this stage.

Coming off a commanding 5-0 victory in last week’s state semifinal, Southwest is confident and ready to seize the moment—no matter how unfamiliar the spotlight may be.

Win or lose, history will be made in this matchup.

Neither Southwest nor Walnut Grove has ever claimed a boys’ soccer state title, ensuring that a first-time champion will be crowned.

For the Dragons, this game represents not just a chance at glory but the culmination of years of perseverance and a season of dominance.

The Dragons (25-1) have been building toward this moment. Over the past two seasons, Southwest made deep postseason runs but fell short of the state tournament. This year, everything changed. The team has been a juggernaut, averaging nearly five goals per game while surrendering just 11 all season. Their dynamic offense and stingy defense have carried them to the cusp of history.

Standing in their way is Walnut Grove (24-0-2), a formidable opponent with a similarly impressive resume this season. The championship showdown in Georgetown promises to be a clash of titans, with both teams hungry to etch their names in the record books.

Channeling Greatness

As they prepare for the big game, the Dragons draw inspiration from their favorite soccer star: Lionel Messi.

“Since I was a little kid, I’ve loved this sport. I’ve looked up to professionals, and hopefully, I can reach that goal one day,” said senior midfielder Brayan Plascencia. “My favorite player is Messi.”

Dragons’ junior striker Cesar Angel agreed; Messi is his favorite player, and on Friday, Angel said the team will be channeling Messi’s greatness.

A Coach’s Journey: Juan Romero’s Inspirational Story

At the heart of Southwest’s remarkable run is head coach Juan Romero, whose personal story is as inspiring as his team’s performance on the field.

Romero’s parents, missionaries from Spain, settled in San Antonio. His father faced immense challenges. A devastating workplace accident left Romero’s father without an arm and a leg, yet he remained a dedicated parent.

That resilience rubbed off on Romero and his siblings, who became first-generation college graduates. Now, Romero’s father will watch his son coach in his first-ever state championship—a moment of pride for the entire family.

“There’s a lot of emotions that go there,” said Romero when reflecting on what his father means to him. “When you sit back and think about his beginnings and think about where we’re at now, it’s an amazing journey, but it speaks volumes of when you let the Lord take your life, he can do amazing things.”

My parents were missionaries. They came here from Spain. And that’s the reason why we’re here. Just to see how they’ve allowed God to work in their life and we’re trying to do the same here. It’s amazing what can happen when you let that happen."

Romero’s leadership has galvanized the team and the Southwest community. With one win separating the Dragons from a historic state title, the stakes and the excitement couldn’t be higher.