Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
79º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri wins F1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Associated Press

Tags: Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Sports
1 / 6
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia celebrates after winning the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia celebrates after winning the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car during the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, pole position, left, cheers with McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, second fastest time, after the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, April 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia celebrates after winning the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, right, celebrates with his team after winning the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia celebrates after winning the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

JEDDAH – Oscar Piastri went top of the Formula 1 standings with victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Piastri started second alongside Max Verstappen and took the lead after Verstappen had to serve a five-second penalty.

Recommended Videos

Verstappen was penalized for driving off the track when battling for the lead with Piastri at the very first corner. Piastri argued he had got in front of Verstappen on the inside of the corner.

“Once I got on the inside, I wasn’t coming out of turn one in second," Piastri said.

Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari and Piastri's McLaren teammate, Lando Norris, finished fourth thanks to a smart strategy and overtaking. Norris had started 10th following a crash in qualifying.

It was the second win in a row for Piastri, who took the victory in Bahrain last week and has three wins from five races this year. He'd only won two before this season.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS