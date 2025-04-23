Skip to main content
Spurs’ Harrison Barnes selected as finalist for NBA Social Justice Champion award

The winner receives $100,000 to benefit an organization of his choice

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes gestures after hitting a 3-point shot against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes was selected as a finalist on Wednesday for the 2024-25 NBA Social Justice Champion award, according to a press release.

The annual award recognizes a current player who seeks social justice and advances Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mission to engage, empower and promote equality for disadvantaged groups.

The award is expected to be announced during the NBA playoffs. The release said the winner receives $100,000 to benefit an organization of his choice.

The other finalists include Bam Adebayo, Chris Boucher, Jrue Holiday and CJ McCollum.

Barnes has repeatedly demonstrated his commitment to education, community development and social equality.

He has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to assist numerous organizations and programs, the release stated.

The release said Barnes launched a court refurbishment program at the Guadalupe Community Center in San Antonio, where over 40% of neighbors live below the federal poverty level.

According to the release, he’s also dedicated his time to helping nonprofit organizations, such as Mi Corazon Ministries, Black Outside, Gardopia Gardens and others.

