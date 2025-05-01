Wine Down Wednesdays: Hyatt Hill Country Golf Club blends golf instruction with relaxation

SAN ANTONIO – Golf is a sport that demands a delicate balance of technique, focus, and mental clarity—think too hard, and you’ll lose your swing; don’t think enough, and you’ll miss the mark.

At Hyatt Hill Country Golf Club, located 20 miles west of downtown San Antonio, they’ve found a creative way to help golfers and aspiring players find that sweet spot called Wine Down Wednesdays.

Wine Down Wednesdays is a signature golf clinic that pairs expert instruction with wine.

“It’s definitely unusual and a very good pairing because you do get uptight little stress,” said Mary Ruiz, a Helotes resident and Hill Country Golf Club member. “With the wine, you can add a little bit and enjoy it more.”

“Having a glass of wine or an extra glass of wine, it really makes everyone relax and be in their comfort zone,” said Ashley Garcia, director of golf. “Being able to relax and be able to swing the golf club and not be so tense — their golf swing really helps. That’s where you can see, you know, some of the beginners, they’re very scared. They’re very timid when they come out here and they don’t really know what to do.”

“So, having that glass of wine and being relaxed and just being comfortable, is that thing. But, you don’t even have to have a glass of wine all over, instructors are very, you know, comfortable and they always want to get to know you, get to talk to you and make you feel comfortable when you’re out here.”

The program, held on the first Wednesday of each month from March through December, invites golfers to the scenic 27-hole Hyatt Hill Country Golf Club for an evening of learning and unwinding.