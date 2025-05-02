Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

San Antonio Missions’ work with Operation Gratitude as series begins with Corpus Christi

The San Diego Padres’ Double-A affiliate will be home for the next two weeks

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: KSAT Sports Now, San Antonio, Missions, Wolff Stadium, Operation Gratitude

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy few days for the San Antonio Missions.

First, their shortstop Francisco Acuña won the Texas League Player of the Week for his work against the Amarillo Sod Poodles last week.

Then, the team spent their Wednesday morning out at the Boeing Center at Tech Port assembling care packages for Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland graduates through Operation Gratitude.

Finally, on Thursday, during KSAT Sports Now, we previewed the next jersey giveaway the team will be hosting on Friday.

Watch the video above for the latest on the Missions and to see which jersey you can possibly get for free by being one of the first 2,000 fans through the gates Friday night!

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Daniel Villanueva headshot

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

email

instagram

Misael Gomez headshot

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS