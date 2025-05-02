San Antonio Missions’ work with Operation Gratitude as series begins with Corpus Christi

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy few days for the San Antonio Missions.

First, their shortstop Francisco Acuña won the Texas League Player of the Week for his work against the Amarillo Sod Poodles last week.

Then, the team spent their Wednesday morning out at the Boeing Center at Tech Port assembling care packages for Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland graduates through Operation Gratitude.

Finally, on Thursday, during KSAT Sports Now, we previewed the next jersey giveaway the team will be hosting on Friday.

Watch the video above for the latest on the Missions and to see which jersey you can possibly get for free by being one of the first 2,000 fans through the gates Friday night!

