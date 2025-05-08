Missions back home, Mother’s Day promotion and Jackson Merrill back at the Wolff

SAN ANTONIO – The Missions are in the middle of their second-straight home series as they host the Frisco RoughRiders at Wolff Stadium.

The Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres also had one of their former players back in the Alamo City during a rehab assignment after weeks of being out for the 2025 season.

During Wednesday night’s episode of KSAT Sports Now, Larry Ramirez and Nick Mantas recapped the previous series, what happened during the afternoon no-hitter against the Missions and the return of MLB All-Star Jackson Merrill.

The KSAT 12 Sports team also shared the remaining promotional giveaways left for the week during the homestand which includes a hat giveaway, a James Avery bracelet charm and a Sunday brunch at the ballpark.

Read also: