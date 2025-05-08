Skip to main content
Clear icon
82º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

Missions back home, Mother’s Day promotion and Jackson Merrill back at the Wolff

A lot has been happening at Nelson Wolff Stadium as the Missions host an MLB All-Star’s rehab assignment

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Tags: KSAT Sports Now, San Antonio, Missions, Wolff Stadium, Jackson Merrill, Mother's Day

SAN ANTONIO – The Missions are in the middle of their second-straight home series as they host the Frisco RoughRiders at Wolff Stadium.

The Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres also had one of their former players back in the Alamo City during a rehab assignment after weeks of being out for the 2025 season.

During Wednesday night’s episode of KSAT Sports Now, Larry Ramirez and Nick Mantas recapped the previous series, what happened during the afternoon no-hitter against the Missions and the return of MLB All-Star Jackson Merrill.

The KSAT 12 Sports team also shared the remaining promotional giveaways left for the week during the homestand which includes a hat giveaway, a James Avery bracelet charm and a Sunday brunch at the ballpark.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Larry Ramirez headshot

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter

Nick Mantas headshot

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS