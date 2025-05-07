San Antonio Missions taken to school on Education Day

SAN ANTONIO – It was an early morning for the San Antonio Missions, who held their Education Day promotion, which welcomed over 5,100 fans to Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Most of the fans were students from schools all over the San Antonio area.

Education Day here at the @missionsmilb game! Stevenson Middle School Band played the national anthem as hundreds of students fill the stands for a field trip to Wolff Stadium. We’ll have the highlights and hear from the Missions tonight on @ksatnews. ⚾️📚✏️🚌 @KsatSportsNow pic.twitter.com/Uyo1MrMzp1 — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) May 7, 2025

The early start might have been unusual for the Missions, but their opponent, the Frisco RoughRiders, were wide awake for the Wednesday morning game, which started at 11:05 a.m.

The RoughRiders threw a combined no-hitter and destroyed the baseball for 12 hits of the Missions’ pitching staff with six runs on the scoreboard by the end of the 6-1 contest.

Missions Manager Luke Montz said postgame that his guys have to be better moving forward.

“There’s no excuses, I reinforce that every day to these guys,” Montz said. “In reports and everything you type up and write, there’s no excuse column. You know I thought we were ready; we came out prepared to play ... There’s always something you can talk about. Did we compete to our fullest? Did we give it everything we got? So, hey, you know, we turn the page and get right back after it tomorrow.”

The Missions will be back at the Wolff on Thursday against the RoughRiders. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

