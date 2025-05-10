Skip to main content
Celtics stick with Horford over Porzingis as starting center in Game 3 vs. Knicks

Associated Press

Tags: Kristaps Porzingis, Sports, Al Horford, Joe Mazzulla
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) passes the ball while pressured by the New York Knicks during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Monday, May 5, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson shoots a 3-point basket over Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Monday, May 5, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics center Al Horford, lower right, and guard Derrick White battle New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) for the ball during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) passes the ball while pressured by the New York Knicks during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Monday, May 5, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEW YORK – The Boston Celtics are sticking with Al Horford as their starting center for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Saturday, even though Kristaps Porzingis is available to play.

Porzingis has been fighting an illness and was limited in the Celtics' two losses to the New York Knicks in Boston. He didn't play after the second half of Game 1, then went just 14 minutes off the bench in Game 2.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said before the game that Porzingis, who began his career with the Knicks, would give it a go Saturday and see how he felt.

Porzingis missed eight games in the second half of the season with an illness that began as an upper respiratory infection that worsened. It's unclear if his struggles in this series are related.

Horford also has struggled in the series, shooting 4 for 17 overall and making just 1 of his 10 3-pointers.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

