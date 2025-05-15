OLLU Softball’s season ends in NAIA Opening Round despite dramatic walk-off win

The defending NAIA national champion Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) softball team faced a rollercoaster of emotions in the NAIA Opening Round on Wednesday.

The Saints ultimately fell short of an NAIA World Series berth.

After dropping into the elimination bracket, the Saints took on Middle Georgia State in an early morning, dramatic, must-win game.

With the score tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning and the bases loaded, OLLU sophomore Lilly Rocha swung for the fences and delivered a walk-off grand slam to secure a 7-3 victory.

The thrilling win propelled the Saints into the opening round championship game, keeping their hopes alive for a return to the NAIA World Series.

However, the championship game against Eastern Oregon proved to be a heartbreaker.

With a World Series berth on the line, the contest stretched into extra innings, locked in a scoreless battle.

In the eighth inning, Eastern Oregon delivered a crushing blow, hitting a walk-off three-run home run to claim a 3-0 victory.

The loss brought OLLU’s season to a close, ending their title defense in the opening round.