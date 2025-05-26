Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jaime Heeren, Central Catholic High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jaime Heeren of Central Catholic High School.

Heeren is a four-year varsity soccer team member who won the 2025 TAPPS State Soccer Championship. He has been named First-Team All-District and First-Team All-State twice and was also recognized as Academic All-State.

Heeren serves as the president of the Spanish Honor Society and is a member of the English Honor Society, Guardian Angels, and Button Life. He is also a Blue Suit Ambassador and a Student Government minister.

Heeren maintains a 4.11 GPA and plans to study global affairs, international business and art history at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Two of them stick out. Obviously, winning the state championship this past March with the team after two years of losing back-to-back, it just felt great; felt like we got the job done. It was really good. Then, freshman year, with my cousin and my group of friends, every Friday, after football, we’d come over to my house, chill by the pool, grill a little bit, just hang out.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“Just enjoy your time here and have fun with it. You’ll have a lot of homework, going to have a lot of projects. If you practice good discipline, get your homework done in class and just talk to the teachers, be nice to the teachers, they’re going to help you out. Central is built for you to succeed, and you’re going to succeed.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’m going to UTSA, I’m going to study global affairs, international business, and art history, and I plan on either becoming a diplomat, or going into the business world, or becoming an art museum curator.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“To all my soccer coaches, thank you all so much for your influence during my time at Central Catholic and thank you for everything you all have done for me, I appreciate it a lot.”