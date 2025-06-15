Magic are landing Bane in trade with Grizzlies for Anthony, Caldwell-Pope and picks, AP source says

FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA first-round playoff series, April 26, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

The Orlando Magic wanted to find scoring and shooting this summer. Desmond Bane was their answer, and the first big move of the NBA summer — before the NBA summer even officially begins — has arrived.

The Magic are completing a trade to acquire Bane from Memphis in a deal that sends Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and a big amount of draft capital to the Grizzlies, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Sunday.

Part of the package of picks going to Memphis are three of Orlando's future first-round picks, including the 16th selection in the draft set for later this month, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still awaiting NBA approval. Another first-round pick that originally was Phoenix's in 2026 also is part of the deal, along with a possible pick swap.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

Bane averaged 19.2 points this season for the Grizzlies, plus he connected on 39% of his shots from 3-point range. He would figure to be an upgrade for a Magic team that has made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons — going out in the first round both years — but has sought more shooting to pair with star forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Bane has an ignitability to his game that the Magic have long lacked from the perimeter as well. He has scored 30 points in 29 different regular-season games, topping the 40-point mark twice. His career high for 3-pointers in a game is eight; the Magic haven't had anyone make eight 3s in a single regular-season game in more than four years.

And the 3-pointers, for a Magic team looking to become a serious contender in the East, are a big deal.

Orlando was last in the NBA this season — by significant margins — in both 3-pointers per game (11.2) and 3-point percentage (.318). The Magic were 28th in scoring (105.4), barely ahead of Brooklyn and Charlotte (both 105.1).

Orlando won games with defense, and Bane will fit in on that end as well. He averaged 1.2 steals per game this season.

Bane was Memphis’ most productive 3-point shooter this season and the Grizzlies’ third-leading scorer behind Ja Morant (23.2 points in 50 games) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (22.2 points in 74 games). He is an 88% free throw shooter for his career, which should help an Orlando team that was average at best in that department last season — 77.5%, or 19th in the 30-team league.

Caldwell-Pope — a two-time NBA champion, having won titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and Denver in 2023 — started more games than anyone else on the Magic roster this season. He was in the opening five 77 times, averaging 8.7 points on 44% shooting.

Anthony averaged 9.4 points in his fifth pro season, all with Orlando. His five years there were decidedly up and down; sometimes he would start, sometimes he would be out of the rotation entirely.

