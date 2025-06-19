Tyrrell Herndon is ready to fight former heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder

SAN ANTONIO – Tyrrell Herndon is ready to fight former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

“It’s surreal,” Herndon said, “this is that moment where this was a thought, a crazy thought in my mind, and you fast forward to 15-plus years doing this sport, I got the opportunity to go against somebody that I’ve watched on the other side of the screen admiring how he brought the heavyweight division back to America.”

The June 27 bout between Tyrrell “Too Nice” Herndon and Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder will be one where Herndon will get a shot at beating a fighter he’s looked up to.

Wilder (43-4-1), the former WBC Heavyweight Champion, hopes to make a comeback and sees Herndon (24-5-0) as the next opponent in his way to reclaiming his belt.

For Herndon, who trains in San Antonio, it’s an opportunity to make an even bigger name for himself, and he can’t wait for the opportunity.

“I’ve been watching his growth, I’ve been watching him knock out people, beat people, defy the odds, so I feel like I know everything about him, except what he likes to eat and what his favorite sweets are,” Herndon said. “So, I’ve been watching this dude for a while, and it’s crazy how 10 years later, a guy I was watching and idolizing, I get to stand across from and make him my rival.”

Next week’s fight will be aired live on pay-per-view for $24.95 on PPV.com, DirectTV, Fubo TV, DISH and the BLK Prime app.

