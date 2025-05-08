INSIDE THE RING: Having the Spurs’ Keldon Johnson in your corner

SAN ANTONIO – Boxers who are just starting their careers usually don’t get to train out in Las Vegas or California, or anywhere else but home.

For San Antonio’s David Cardenas, he has an arrangement that is unheard of in the boxing world.

Cardenas has formed a special bond with the San Antonio Spurs’ Keldon Johnson, who has supported the young undefeated boxer for a number of years now. He took up an offer made by Johnson to live and train for weeks with the Spurs star leading up to his next fight.

It was an offer he couldn’t refuse.

KSAT 12 Sports caught up with both Cardenas and Johnson as Fight Night quickly approaches this weekend.

You can learn more about the fight, which will stream exclusively on KSAT Plus, and watch more of our previews with other boxers on the undercard at the link here.

Read also: