INSIDE THE RING: Having the Spurs’ Keldon Johnson in your corner

San Antonio boxer David Cardenas shares what it has been like living and training with the Spurs star

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: KSAT Sports Now, Boxing, Boxeo, San Antonio, Spurs, Keldon Johnson, David Cardenas

SAN ANTONIO – Boxers who are just starting their careers usually don’t get to train out in Las Vegas or California, or anywhere else but home.

For San Antonio’s David Cardenas, he has an arrangement that is unheard of in the boxing world.

Cardenas has formed a special bond with the San Antonio Spurs’ Keldon Johnson, who has supported the young undefeated boxer for a number of years now. He took up an offer made by Johnson to live and train for weeks with the Spurs star leading up to his next fight.

It was an offer he couldn’t refuse.

KSAT 12 Sports caught up with both Cardenas and Johnson as Fight Night quickly approaches this weekend.

You can learn more about the fight, which will stream exclusively on KSAT Plus, and watch more of our previews with other boxers on the undercard at the link here.

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

