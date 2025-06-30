San Antonio’s NaLyssa Smith traded to Las Vegas Aces, joins forces with hometown icon Becky Hammon

Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) blocks the shot of Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

San Antonio native and East Central High School alum NaLyssa Smith is on the move for the second time in her WNBA career, traded from the Dallas Wings to the Las Vegas Aces in a deal that brings the Aces’ 2027 WNBA Draft first-round pick to Dallas.

The trade, finalized on Monday, also required the Wings to release Kaila Charles, who had signed a hardship contract on June 17, to complete the transaction.

Smith, a standout forward who has averaged 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting .425 from the field over 18 games with the Wings this season, now joins a Las Vegas Aces squad led by head coach Becky Hammon, another San Antonio icon.

Hammon, a former star player for the San Antonio Stars and current head coach of the 2023 WNBA champion Aces, has deep ties to the Alamo City, making this trade particularly compelling.

The move comes as a shock to Smith, who was drafted No. 2 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA Draft and spent her first three seasons with the team before being traded to Dallas in a four-team deal this past February.

Just days ago, Smith described her move to Dallas as “a blessing in disguise,” as playing closer to San Antonio made it easier for her family to attend games.

In an emotional post on X, Smith wrote, “sick to my stomach dawg, never seen this coming but .. i love you dallas nation, thank you 4 everything.”

While the trade sends Smith farther from home, it offers her a chance to grow under Hammon’s coaching.

For Dallas, the acquisition of a 2027 first-round pick provides future flexibility as the Wings continue to build their roster.

