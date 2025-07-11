Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo is working on a no-hitter at Yankee Stadium through 6 innings

Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo (22) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, July 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK – All-Star pitcher Bryan Woo is throwing a no-hitter for the Seattle Mariners through six innings against the New York Yankees on Thursday night.

Woo opened the game by walking Jasson Domínguez and Trent Grisham, then retired 16 straight batters. After the walks, Woo struck out Aaron Judge and retired Jazz Chisholm Jr. on a double play.

After three groundouts in the fifth, all on balls hit at least 100 mph, Woo got a called third strike on Domínguez to end the sixth at 84 pitches.

The right-hander had struck out five and walked two. Seattle held a 2-0 lead.

Woo was selected for the American League All-Star team Sunday.

The Mariners have thrown six no-hitters. James Paxton pitched the last one on May 8, 2018, in Toronto when he became the first Canada native to throw a no-hitter on Canadian soil.

New York has been no-hit eight times. The last time was June 25, 2022, at Yankee Stadium when Houston’s Cristian Javier combined with Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly to achieve the feat.

On Sept. 11 last year, Woo lost a perfect game with one out in the seventh against San Diego when Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a homer in Seattle. On June 22, 2023, he pitched 5 1/3 hitless innings before allowing a single to Gleyber Torres at Yankee Stadium and earned his first career win.

