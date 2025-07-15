Barcelona star Yamal faces backlash for reportedly hiring people with dwarfism for birthday party

FILE - Spain's Lamine Yamal, center, warms up for the Nations League semifinal soccer match between Spain and France in Stuttgart, Germany, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

BARCELONA – Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has been criticized and could face an investigation for reportedly hiring people with dwarfism as entertainers during his lavish 18th birthday party this weekend.

Spain’s Ministry of Social Rights has asked prosecutors to open a probe into the hiring and exposition of the entertainers. Ministry director Jesús Martín Blanco told Europa Press that such hirings “take us back to the Middle Ages.”

A local association for people with disabilities had already condemned the alleged hirings, saying it would take action “legally and socially” against those responsible for promoting such actions.

Spanish radio station RAC1 published an interview with one of the entertainers who said he was in the party. The man said they were all treated with respect. He complained about the reaction against Yamal for hiring them.

Yamal celebrated his birthday with a party filled with celebrities. It also included some of his Barcelona teammates.

In May, Yamal signed a contract extension to stay at Barcelona until 2031. He helped the Catalan club clinch a domestic treble — La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. His big season came after he helped Spain win the European Championship in the summer of 2024.

