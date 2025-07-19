Skip to main content
Alamo Heights High School golfer earns spot in Junior PGA Championships

Lee finished first individually at the Girls High School Golf National Invitational

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – After winning their third-straight University Interscholastic League (UIL) Division 1 State Championship in the spring, the Alamo Heights girls’ golf team took that momentum into the summer tournaments.

The Mules finished in the top two of the Girls High School Golf National Invitational, and incoming sophomore Michelle Lee finished first individually.

Lee finished in style, winning it by way of a one-hole playoff.

With the victory, Lee earned an exemption spot in this year’s Junior PGA Championships and the 2026 North and South Junior Amateur.

