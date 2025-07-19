Stockdale High School athlete announces commitment to UT Austin to play beach volleyball

SAN ANTONIO – Playing for a great coach at the university you’ve always admired, while staying close to home, sounds like a perfect opportunity for any high school athlete.

For Stockdale High School’s Leann Wise, she’s living out that dream after committing to play beach volleyball for the University of Texas at Austin.

KSAT 12 Sports caught up with Wise at the San Antonio Area Summer League Volleyball Tournament hosted by the San Antonio Force and Alamo Volleyball to discuss the decision to become a Longhorn.

“For two weeks, I did the beach camp for a weekend, and we got to visit Barton Springs, and the coaches were just amazing, I’ve known them since I was like 11,” said Wise. “He (Coach Stein Metzger) used to coach at UCLA, but now he’s at UT. So it’s actually perfect cause my family wants me near them, and I just love Texas. The next week, I got to do the indoor camp and meet all the indoor players and the culture and stuff with other sports, and we got to see Bevo on the field and some of the football players out there, it was just like surreal. It was so nice, just like the sports community at UT is really close-knit and you all eat together all the time and you get to each other’s sporting events, just a really close family.”

Wise said she’s going to study dentistry and wants to become an oral and maxillofacial surgeon.

