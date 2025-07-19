Kayson Cunningham reflects on draft day emotions, next steps with Arizona Diamondbacks

Kayson Cunningham’s lifelong dream became reality on Sunday when the Arizona Diamondbacks selected the 19-year-old shortstop from Johnson High School with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

The left-handed-hitting phenom is widely regarded as the best pure hitter among high school prospects in this year’s class.

With a projected signing bonus north of $4 million, Cunningham’s journey from being a UIL Class 6A standout to first-rounder has silenced the doubters about his 5 feet, 10 inches, 182-pound frame.

In an exclusive interview with KSAT Sports Director Larry Ramirez on Thursday, Cunningham opened up about the whirlwind emotions of draft week, his mindset moving forward and the next steps in his professional career.

