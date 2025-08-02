San Antonio FC players motivating each other ahead of rematch with Sacramento Republic FC

San Antonio – When getting a rematch with a team you couldn’t break a stalemate with, you start thinking about ways you can find some scoring opportunities.

For San Antonio FC, having a rematch with Sacramento Republic FC has the team excited about another opportunity to put points on the board.

Defender Shannan Gomez, forward Diogo Pacheco, and Head Coach Carlos Llamosa shared how they plan to break through on opportunities in the attacking third of the field and finish some of their opportunities.

“I feel like a lot of it comes to confidence,” Pacheco said. “I mean, we’re all pros, we all know how to finish, how to shoot the ball.”

“A lot of it’s mental, like when we’re about to shoot it, we’re like ‘Oh am I gonna miss?’” the forward said. “I feel like we gotta flip the switch and be like, I’m gonna score.”

“We’re kind of trapped in that mindset, and that’s gotta change,” Pacheco continued. “I think we’re right on the edge of flipping the switch.”

“Every game, I feel like everybody can tell the killer instinct is not there,” Pacheco said. “We’re creating those plays, really good chances, but we need those goals, that’s the truth.”

“In 90 minutes, sometimes you don’t get as many opportunities that you can, so you need to finish that,” Llamosa said. “We’re creating a lot of chances and a lot of those are one-v-one with the goalie, so we must take those opportunities and score goals in games.”

“The thing about attacking is you just need one to fall,” Gomez said. “Nobody remembers you missed that one, but they remember you scored the game winner. So, it’s one of them where you just gotta stay involved, stay active, continue working on those things.”

“These guys aren’t here because they can’t score goals; they’re here because they can,” the defender said. “It’s not a confidence thing at this point; it’s more like ‘I just need it to fall’ when that moment happens.”

“We’re 100 percent behind them,” Gomez said, “and we’re gonna continue pushing them ... not that they need to hear it, but as a good teammate you want to continue staying behind them and continue giving them that confidence to continue scoring goals.”

Kickoff for Saturday night’s game against Sacramento Republic FC will be at 8 p.m. at Toyota Field.