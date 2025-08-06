Skip to main content
Red Sox sign rookie phenom Roman Anthony to an 8-year extension

Jimmy Golen

Associated Press

BOSTON – The Boston Red Sox have signed rookie phenom Roman Anthony to an eight-year contract extension.

The team made the announcement before Wednesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Anthony made his debut this June. He is batting .283 with two homers and 19 RBIs in his 46 games.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

