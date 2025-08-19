Bernabel's walk-off single helps Rockies beat Dodgers, ending 10-game losing streak to Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani follows the flight of his RBI single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER – Warming Bernabel lined a game-winning single in the ninth inning as the Colorado Rockies snapped a 10-game skid against the Dodgers by rallying to beat Los Angeles 4-3 on Monday night.

Ezequiel Tovar started a one-out rally with a bloop double that a charging Teoscar Hernández couldn't corral. Bernabel followed by sending a cutter from Justin Wrobleski (4-5) up the middle to bring home Tovar.

Tovar tied the game in the seventh with a solo homer.

The Rockies extended their win streak to four games. At 36-89, Colorado needs to win six of its final 37 games to steer clear of the 2024 Chicago White Sox’s modern record of 121 losses.

Victor Vodnik (4-3) pitched a perfect ninth, including a strikeout of Dalton Rushing with Shohei Ohtani on deck.

Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto surrendered leads on two occasions in a no-decision where he allowed three runs over seven innings and struck out six.

In the third, Ryan Ritter tied the game on a two-run single. Tovar later came through by lining a fastball from Yamamoto over the fence in right-center.

Ohtani had two hits, including a single in the second that had an exit velocity of 106.5 mph and nearly hit Kyle Freeland in the head.

Freeland left in the top of the fifth due to a blister on his left middle finger. He allowed two runs while striking out five.

Key moment

Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman nearly hit a homer in the sixth to left but it hooked foul.

Key stat

The Dodgers are 6-1 against Colorado and need one more victory to secure a season series win over the Rockies for an eighth consecutive year.

Up next

Rockies lefty Austin Gomber (0-6, 6.75 ERA) makes his 12th start Tuesday. The Dodgers will throw righty Emmet Sheehan (3-2, 3.86).

