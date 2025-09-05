Spanish minister says Israeli cycling team should be expelled from Vuelta after protest

Riders of the Israel Premier Tech team compete as people holding Palestinian flags try to disrupt the eleventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta cycling race, from Bilbao to Bilbao, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses)

BARCELONA – Spain’s foreign minister says that he would support the expulsion of Israel Premier Tech from the Spanish Vuelta cycling race after the team was targeted by a pro-Palestinian protest that disrupted the event.

Spain’s top diplomat José Manuel Albares said late on Thursday that he would “understand and be in favor” of the Israeli team being removed from the race, while adding that his government doesn’t claim to have the power to do so. He made the statement in response to a question by a journalist on Spain’s national radio RNE.

“We have to send a message to Israel and the Israeli society that Europe and Israel can only have normal relations when human rights are respected,” Albares said.

The protest that stopped the race

Wednesday’s protest in the northern city of Bilbao targeted the Israel Premier Tech team while Israel continues its military invasion into Gaza that has killed tens of thousands of civilians in retaliation for the Hamas attacks in October 2023.

The protest produced chaotic scenes of a crowd pushing against temporary metal barriers along the final kilometers of the course with police and security personnel holding them back. Many protestors carried Palestine flags and pro-Palestine signs.

Race officials called off the stage about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the end of the circular route out of and into Bilbao. There was no stage winner.

The team vows to keep racing

Immediately after the incident, Vuelta organizers issued a statement condemning the “events that took place" while also backing the right to peaceful protest.

“La Vuelta respects and defends the right to peaceful demonstration within the context of the event, but cannot tolerate any acts that put at risk the physical safety of the participants or any member of the race caravan,” the statement read.

Vuelta technical director Kiko Garcia, however, appeared to suggest that Israel Premier Tech should consider dropping out or for the UCI, cycling's governing body, to intervene, because there was a risk of more protests if it kept racing.

“At some point someone will have to decide if we protect an international event like the Vuelta, or if we protect a team,” García said.

“Everyone needs to try to find a solution, which for me right now is that the Israeli team realizes that by being here it doesn’t help the safety of everyone else. But we can’t make that decision, the team has to do it," he said.

Israel Premier Tech, however, stated it was not pulling out.

“Any other course of action sets a dangerous precedent in the sport of cycling — not only for Israel Premier Tech, but for all teams,” it said.

García also said that the Vuelta had told the UCI about the possibility of protests against Israel Premier Tech before the race began.

UCI condemned the incident, saying that “cycling in particular, has a role to play in bringing people together and overcoming barriers between them, and should under no circumstances be used as a tool for punishment.”

The UCI declined Friday to comment on the minister's comments when asked by the Associated Press.

The Palestinian cause is backed by many Spaniards, including its left-wing government, which recognized a Palestinian state last year.

Another protest in a rural area

Thursday’s stage went as planned without any more protests.

But Friday's 13th stage in a rural, hilly area was briefly interrupted when a small group of protestors ran onto the narrow country road and impeded the three stage leaders — non of whom belonged to Israel Premier Tech — from advancing. Police removed them within seconds.

A small pro-Palestinian protest was also held before Friday’s stage that started in Cabezón de la Sal. It did not affect the riders.

Former Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard leads the three-week race.

The Grand Tour ends in Madrid on Sept. 14.

