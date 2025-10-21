Spurs to open 2025-26 season against Mavericks on Wednesday night with several players out

(Darren Abate, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates after a basket with teammate Dylan Harper, center left, during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – Fresh off a perfect 5-0 preseason, the San Antonio Spurs will tip off the regular season Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Spurs also finished the 1997-98 and 1978-79 preseasons with a perfect record, reaching the conference semifinals on both occasions.

San Antonio will face Dallas without guard De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) and forwards Jeremy Sochan (wrist) and Lindy Waters III (eye).

Fox suffered a hamstring injury during the summer. He says he can play, but the Spurs are playing it safe.

Sochan sprained his wrist last week at practice and isn’t expected to be out long.

Waters is unavailable due to a minor laser procedure to fix a persistent eye issue.

Other than that, the Spurs are ready to roll behind Victor Wembanyama, who had a fantastic preseason, averaging 17 points, 8.8 rebounds, four assists and two blocks per game. Wembanyama saw his first NBA action since a deep vein thrombosis shut him down in February.

Wednesday night’s matchup will feature the top two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft: forward Cooper Flagg, who went No. 1 overall to Dallas, and Spurs guard Dylan Harper.

Both Flagg and Harper performed well in the preseason, showing why they are the cream of the rookie crop.

The Spurs have dropped their last three regular-season openers, including back-to-back seasons against the Mavericks.

San Antonio’s 18-man roster is set, which includes 15 standard contracts and three two-way deals.

Below is their current roster heading into the 2025-26 campaign:

Guards: De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, Jordan McLaughlin, Stephon Castle, Lindy Waters III, David Jones-Garcia.

Forwards: Devin Vassell, Julian Champagne, Carter Bryant, Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Harrison Ingram, Riley Minix.

Centers: Victor Wembanyama, Luke Kornet, Kelly Olynyk, Bismack Biyombo.

