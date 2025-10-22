Spurs’ Dylan Harper to make NBA regular-season debut as Spurs face Mavericks in opener

DALLAS – The San Antonio Spurs tip off their regular season on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Silver and Black held shootaround this morning at the American Airlines Center before the first of four regular-season meetings between the Southwest rivals.

Recommended Videos

>> Spurs to open 2025-26 season against Mavericks on Wednesday night with several players out

Rookie guard and second overall draft pick Dylan Harper will make his NBA regular-season debut on Wednesday.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Harper told reporters. “I think, like, from a little kid to now, you only dream of playing these games. Like walking out here, seeing all the white shirts (on the chairs). Just ready to go. Have fun, you know.”

From Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and Dirk Nowitzki, the Spurs and Mavericks have been in some epic battles over the years. Now the new generation, such as Harper, will get their first taste of this Texas showdown.

“I’m new to all this,” Harper said. “I mean, obviously, the rivalry is big. They talk about it all the time. You know, when it’s an in-state team, it’s just one big game, one big rivalry. People want to have bragging rights in the state.”

Harper and Cooper will face off at times during the game, a battle between the top two 2025 draft picks, but Harper isn’t really focused on that.

“I mean, it’s going to be a great matchup,” Harper said. “I think more importantly is to focus on my team and what we’ve got to do to go out there and win today.”

More Spurs coverage on KSAT