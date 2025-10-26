Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo suffers dislocated right ankle against Eagles

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) is injured near Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA – New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo left Sunday's game against Philadelphia with a dislocated right ankle that could cost him the rest of his rookie season.

Skattebo needed to be carted off the field and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation after he took a hard hit over the middle on a pass attempt in the second quarter. He went down in a heap and smacked his helmet in pain. Skattebo's foot appeared to be twisted as both Giants and Eagles players huddled around the breakout rookie standout until he could be helped off the field.

Recommended Videos

The 23-year-old Skattebo, a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State in the 2025 draft, already had an air cast on his lower right leg when he was driven off the field. He raised his right arm in appreciation of the ovation from the Eagles crowd. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.

He had three rushing touchdowns against the Eagles earlier this month and had already caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart in Sunday's game.

Giants players were distraught at the gruesome sight of Skattebo's ankle bent the other way and many turned away from the scene. Dart turned away and barked profanities before he took a knee and buried his head in his hand.

The Giants entered Sunday just 2-5 but Dart and Skattebo's play had infused the organization with needed optimism. Skattebo ran for three touchdowns, Dart had one rushing and another passing and the Giants beat the Eagles 34-17 earlier this month.

Skattebo entered Sunday with 398 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl