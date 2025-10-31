Behind Wembanyama, Spurs release years of frustration with franchise-record start to season

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) goes up to shoot against Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo, center left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio center Victor Wembanyama released years of frustration for this storied franchise with a fiery scream after the Spurs held on to beat the Miami Heat on Thursday night

San Antonio defeated Miami 107-101 and set a franchise record by opening the season 5-0.

Winning five straight holds more than historical significance for this youthful roster. It's proof the Spurs are trending in the right direction after years of futility.

“Tired of losing,” said San Antonio guard Devin Vassell, who is in his sixth season. “I’ve been here for a long time and it’s been a journey. I can say that, but just tired of losing.”

The fatigue is understandable.

San Antonio established a record for futility by losing 16 straight in 2023 and then exceeded it the following season with 18 consecutive losses. The Spurs lost at least five straight on 11 occasions over the past three seasons with a 78-168 record during that span.

It was haunting for a franchise that won five NBA championships, matched a league record with 22 straight postseason appearances, and had 21 winning streaks of 10-plus games during its 53-year history in San Antonio.

Yet as successful as the Spurs had been, they never opened a season with five straight victories until Thursday.

Now that franchise record belongs to a roster led by a 21-year-old center from France and nine other players 25 or younger who have never won 35 games in a season.

“Feels good to be winning,” said Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, in his seventh season. “Best feeling in the world.”

So, Wembanyama's scream after beating Miami was as much an exorcism as it was a celebration.

“I was thinking about the 5-0 record, the Spurs history, and I was just proud being a Spur in that moment,” Wembanyama said.

That the Spurs blew a 15-point lead against the Heat and trailed 91-90 with 6:44 remaining only made their record-setting victory sweeter.

“We didn’t get those five wins randomly,” Wembanyama said. “We worked for it. We started the season strong and we keep that streak going for as long as possible. It’s good to see results because we could be playing good and still not getting as many wins as we wish, but it’s good to have results and it’s pushing us.”

Miami center Bam Adebayo made things especially difficult for Wembanyama.

Adebayo had 31 points and 10 rebounds while battling Wembanyama on both ends.

Wembanyama finished 10 for 23 from the field while playing 40 minutes.

“Thing is making him take uncomfortable shots, getting him out of his rhythm and doing that as a collective unit," Adebayo said. "It wasn’t just me guarding him. Andrew Wiggins had some great flybys when he was shooting the ball from behind where he couldn’t see. All that matters to make somebody miss.”

Miami opened the fourth quarter on a 17-1 run but San Antonio closed the game on an 8-3 run to preserve its winning streak.

“The Spurs made more plays down the stretch,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "It was a heck of a game in those last three minutes."

As he rose from the court after a hard foul by Wiggins with 14.6 seconds remaining, Wembanyama urged the sellout crowd to rise and celebrate.

“It’s the exclamation point,” Wembanyama said.

