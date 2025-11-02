Skip to main content
Clear icon
70º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

India wins Women’s Cricket World Cup for first time with 52-run victory over South Africa

Associated Press

1 / 5
India's players celebrate after winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
India's Shafali Verma plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Fans wait as rain delayed the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka, centre, celebrates the dismissal of India's Shafali Verma with team mates during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur,left, shakes hand with South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt after the toss before start the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

India's players celebrate after winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

NAVI MUMBAI – India won the Women’s Cricket World Cup for the first time with a 52-run victory over South Africa on Sunday.

Opener Shafali Verma scored a career-best 87 off 78 balls as the tournament co-host reached 298-7 in 50 overs after losing the toss and batting first at the DY Patil Stadium.

Recommended Videos

South Africa was out for 246 in 45.3 overs in reply with its chase effectively over after skipper Laura Wolvaardt was out for 101 runs in 98 balls. India's Deepti Sharma took the final wicket of the match and finished with bowling figures of 5-39 from 9.3 overs.

It was India’s third final after 2005 and 2017.

Both sides were unchanged from the semifinals when India beat defending champions and seven-time winners Australia by five wickets and South Africa beat four-time champions England by 125 runs.

The Proteas were first-time finalists.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos