Verstappen to start Brazilian Grand Prix from pit lane after car changes Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco wave to the crowd during the opening parade at the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain drives during the opening parade at the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, arrives at the Interlagos race track ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini) McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, center, arrives at the Interlagos race track ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco wave to the crowd during the opening parade at the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
SAO PAULO – Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix from the pit lane after his team made changes to his car and fitted it with a new engine, exceeding his allowance.
Red Bull confirmed the changes after its mechanics were seen working on Verstappen's car Saturday night. The Dutchman, who still has a distant shot at winning the drivers' championship for the fifth time in his career, finished qualifying in 16th position.
Championship leader Lando Norris has a 39-point advantage over Verstappen and is nine points ahead of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. Norris will start from pole position and Piastri from 4th place.
On Saturday, Verstappen appeared to give up on any hopes of winning the title.
“I can forget about that,” Verstappen said when asked about his title chances. “Where we are starting, that is not going to work.”
___
AP auto racing:
https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
1 treated for smoke inhalation after fire destroys NW Side apartment building ▶ 0:53 1 treated for smoke inhalation after fire destroys NW Side apartment building Mayor Jones won’t say if she still wants second Spurs arena election for San Antonio voters ▶ 1:07 Mayor Jones won’t say if she still wants second Spurs arena election for San Antonio voters Texas Game Wardens to adapt K-9 training after Hill Country floods ▶ 1:41 Texas Game Wardens to adapt K-9 training after Hill Country floods Some SA flights canceled this weekend as FAA flight restrictions affect nation ▶ 0:46 Some SA flights canceled this weekend as FAA flight restrictions affect nation Leaks found under Memorial High School cause smelly hallways, student complaints ▶ 1:17 Leaks found under Memorial High School cause smelly hallways, student complaints Retired air traffic controller weighs in on government shutdown effects on airport workers ▶ 0:47 Retired air traffic controller weighs in on government shutdown effects on airport workers ‘It feels like I’m failing’: Mom on SNAP benefits struggles to feed kids ▶ 1:43 ‘It feels like I’m failing’: Mom on SNAP benefits struggles to feed kids Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions about a timeline for the new Spurs arena ▶ 0:50 Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions about a timeline for the new Spurs arena WATCH-Myrta Romanos leaves Bexar County Jail after charges connected to 2023 killings were dismissed ▶ 0:27 WATCH-Myrta Romanos leaves Bexar County Jail after charges connected to 2023 killings were dismissed Fall temperature roller coaster hits the Alamo City starting this weekend ▶ 0:32 Fall temperature roller coaster hits the Alamo City starting this weekend Federal worker volunteers at food bank amid government shut down ▶ 0:48 Federal worker volunteers at food bank amid government shut down Bystanders capture UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport ▶ 1:08 Bystanders capture UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport Try authentic Japanese desserts at Matcha Cafe Maiko ▶ 0:58 Try authentic Japanese desserts at Matcha Cafe Maiko Christopher Preciado’s mother accused in couple’s shooting deaths has charges dismissed ▶ 0:53 Christopher Preciado’s mother accused in couple’s shooting deaths has charges dismissed Investigators find multiple violations at SA mental health treatment center ▶ 0:46 Investigators find multiple violations at SA mental health treatment center Sights and sounds from Election Day 2025 ▶ 0:26 Sights and sounds from Election Day 2025 SA Stock Show & Rodeo CEO weighs in after Prop A passes ▶ 0:33 SA Stock Show & Rodeo CEO weighs in after Prop A passes WATCH: Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions after Prop A & B passed ▶ 4:50 WATCH: Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions after Prop A & B passed Car crashes into home on North Side ▶ 0:36 Car crashes into home on North Side Third Trader Joe’s grocery store in SA opens on the Northwest Side ▶ 0:55 Third Trader Joe’s grocery store in SA opens on the Northwest Side The cost of saying 'I do' is rising fast ▶ 1:14 The cost of saying 'I do' is rising fast RECORDS: Bexar County jail leaders knew inmate could walk a year before courthouse escape ▶ 1:12 RECORDS: Bexar County jail leaders knew inmate could walk a year before courthouse escape BCSO: 33 firearms, $200K+ seized during South Side SWAT search ▶ 1:02 BCSO: 33 firearms, $200K+ seized during South Side SWAT search San Marcos PD: Multiple people on the run after 1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings ▶ 0:59 San Marcos PD: Multiple people on the run after 1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings Guadalupe bass, native species hold steady after Hill Country floods ▶ 1:25 Guadalupe bass, native species hold steady after Hill Country floods Previous photo Next photo