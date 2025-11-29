No. 16 Texas beats No. 3 Texas A&M 27-17 to spoil the Aggies’ undefeated season and SEC title-game hopes

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 28: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns scrambles out of the pocket during the first quarter as he looks to pass against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 28, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas – Arch Manning threw a touchdown pass and ran for the clinching score late in the fourth quarter and No. 16 Texas beat No. 3 Texas A&M 27-17 on Friday night to spoil the Aggies’ undefeated season and knock them out of the Southeastern Conference championship game.

Manning’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo in the third quarter gave Texas (9-3, 6-2 SEC, No, 16 CFP) a 13-10 lead in what had been a tight, defensive game. His 35-yard run up the middle on third down with 7:04 left to play put the Longhorns up 27-17.

Texas, which started the season No. 1 and at one point was unranked, beat a top-10 opponent for the third time this season to keep alive any faint hopes of making the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive time.

The Aggies (11-1, 7-1, No. 3 CFP) are all but assured their first playoff berth, but the loss to their biggest rival will sting the program for a long time. Texas A&M has never played for an SEC title since joining the league in the 2012 season.

